We're in awe of the outfit Vogue Williams wore to work on Thursday.

The Irish beauty shared a photo of her get-up, revealing that she had paired a chic Zara shirt with an eye-popping pink cardigan by Olivia Rubin, and we're not sure we'll ever be able to get her gorgeous look out of our head.

Vogue could be seen wearing the high-end brand's 'Cecily Pink Check Cardigan', which is bubblegum pink in colour and features lilac and green checks.

WATCH: Vogue Williams shares sneak peek at son Theo’s incredible new room

Beneath it, the mother-of-two donned Zara's 'Poplin Shirt With Lapels', taking granny chic to a whole new level.

We're in love with Vogue's outfit!

While the star's knit is a little costly at £250, you can bag yourself an & Other Stories shirt that's almost identical to Vogue's for £65.

Brightly coloured knits are clearly the Heart Radio host's piece of choice this season, because it's not the first time Vogue has worn something cosy and neon this week.

Embroidered shirt, £65, & Other Stories

On Monday, she was seen taking her two-year-old son Theo for a stroll around London, and for the occasion, donned a stunning lemon yellow Zara cardigan.

Sure to brighten the greyest skies this autumn, Vogue paired her cardi with on-trend dark jeans, white trainers and a simple top.

Just days earlier, the 34-year-old sent fans wild after posting a photo of herself wearing a silky, lunar-inspired Rixo dress that was punctuated with bright blocks of colour.

Clearly a big hit with her 821k followers, Vogue certainly received the seal of approval from her famous friends and adoring fans.

"Talk about a magical dress, keep living for the magic Vogue," wrote X Factor's Jedward. "Stunning," added Coronation Street star, Helen Flanagan.

Meanwhile, one fan wrote, "Loving that dress," and another commented: "Wow, how have you just had a baby? You look amazing."

