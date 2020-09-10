Kelly Brook sends fans wild in the most stunning outfit for autumn

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're taking style cues from Kelly Brook this autumn! Providing us with major fashion inspiration, the Heart FM star made sure to wrap up warm on Wednesday, and we're obsessed with her latest look. Dressed in the chicest desk-to-daywear ensemble, Kelly donned a crisp white blouse from Free People, pairing her boho shirt with black skinny jeans from River Island and cowgirl boots from Mango.

SHOP: Fans are swooning over Holly Willoughby's sunshine yellow midi dress

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Brook Shows Off Her Glamorous Work Outfit

Delivering a master class in accessorising, she completed her outfit with a gold necklace and beaded bracelets. As for her hair and makeup, Kelly wore her caramel tresses in a sleek, straight style, and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow, complete with lightly bronzed cheeks and a taupe lipstick, the radio star looked as lovely as ever in her autumnal hues.

Kelly posted her outfit details on Instagram

READ: Kelly Brook shares preview of sizzling 2021 calendar

Kelly's Mango boots are perfect for autumn

Obsessed with her outfit? We've got the lowdown…

Priced at £108, Kelly's beach day pullover features a rounded bottom hem, scoop neckline, and exaggerated sleeves. Perfect for anyone looking to build a capsule wardrobe, tuck this effortlessly cool blouse into high-waisted mom jeans for a more casual look or team with black trousers or a form-fitting pencil skirt for the office.

White shirt, £108, Free People

We reckon Kelly's particular jeans are these black skinny's, which retail online at £40. Mid-rise with pockets and belt loops, why not add a statement studded belt into the mix?

READ: Kelly Brook looks unreal in sheer leopard print dress – AND it's in the sale

Black Amelie skinny jeans, £40, River Island

As for her incredible cowgirl boots, you can get your hands on these gorgeous knee-highs for £139.99. Made from 100 percent leather, they're fitted with a wide heel and open work embroidered details. Ideal for colder weather, these unique shoes are sure to keep you going through the coming seasons.

Leather boots, £139.99, Mango

Revered for her effortlessly cool sense of style, Kelly often wows fans in her workwear outfits. Heading to the Heart Radio studios last week, the model was snapped in head-to-toe Zara, teaming her tan faux leather trousers with a billowing white shirt, neutral Christian Louboutin heels, and a classic quilted Chanel bag.

MORE: Louise Redknapp is a vision in white blazer dress

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.