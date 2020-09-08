Vogue Williams reveals secret to flawless skin – and Amanda Holden and David Beckham swear by it The Heart Radio star's favourite facial is so popular...

With two young children and very early starts for her Heart Radio show, Vogue Williams regularly leaves fans baffled over her flawless complexion.

MORE: Vogue Williams looks flawless with new hair extensions

Wondering how the radio presenter, 34, achieves her glowing skin? She swears by a certain facial that is also loved by the likes of Amanda Holden and Victoria and David Beckham!

"The best facial of all time! I swear by this for younger looking skin. You are the best @wavesaroma," Vogue captioned a video on her Instagram Stories, before joking: "Nobody wants an old neck!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal beauty hacks you wish you knew sooner

In the video, a roller is massaged across her cheek and down her neck during a collagen wave facial, which appeared to be conducted in the comfort of her own home. Vogue later went on to enjoy a treatment under her eyes, explaining: "This little thing works super deeply around your eyes. I have fine lines I'm trying to get rid of!"

READ: Vogue Williams' lunar-inspired dress is out of this world

Vogue Williams' favourite facial is popular among other celebrities

The non-evasive collagen wave facial uses radio frequency to stimulate collagen and create a tighter complexion. And she's not the only star who uses it!

Back in March, David Beckham revealed he had been to visit celebrity facialist Nilam Holmes – who has also worked with Christine Lampard and Eva Longoria – to get the same collagen wave treatment as his wife Victoria. "Don't do it very often but had the most amazing facial from @nilamholmes," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Thank you so much for a real treat. Don't I look fresh?"

David Beckham and his wife Victoria have both enjoyed the same treatment

Meanwhile, it has been part of Amanda Holden's regular beauty regime for several years. Back in 2014, she told the Daily Mirror: "I swear by a fortnightly collagen wave facial, where radio frequency and ultrasound waves heat up my skin to encourage it to produce new collagen. I'm a fan of various creams and potions, too, and lots of water (and wine!), but really I think it's down to genetics. I'm up for anything, though nothing invasive."

RELATED: David Beckham just admitted he wears wife Victoria's makeup