Stacey Solomon floors fans in the most stunning Zara dress

Looking lovely in lilac, Stacey Solomon certainly made a stylish return to the Loose Women panel on Thursday. Dressed to impress, the TV star donned a pleated mini dress from Zara – and we're seriously inspired. Pairing her purple frock with a gold necklace, Stacey wore her caramel hair down in loose curls and matched her makeup accordingly. Dusting her eyes in a smokey brown shadow complete with statement lashes, rosy blusher, and a high-shine pink lipgloss, the mum-of-three looked absolutely gorgeous!

Stacey's latest look wowed Loose Women viewers

Loving her latest look? Priced at £49.99, Stacey's lilac dress features a Johnny collar, long elasticated sleeves, and a front fastening with bejewelled buttons. Available in most UK sizes, it also comes in black so you're spoilt for choice – why not get both? Extremely versatile, pair this feminine frock with statement earrings, ankle boots, and a chic clutch bag for date night. Looking for something more casual? Team with box-fresh trainers to run errands or create the perfect back to work outfit by adding ballet flats.

Pleated purple dress, £49.99, Zara

Stacey loves to experiment with bold prints and pastel hues, and lilac seems to be her colour of the moment. Just last week the TV star stepped out in the comfiest-looking jumpsuit we've ever seen from Essex based boutique Revolution At Your Feet. Another major fashion find, Stacey rocked the purple 'Gemma' jumpsuit, which is a total bargain buy at just £17. Fitted with cuffed legs and a figure-flattering belt string, it also comes in a range of other colours, including black and blush pink. Unsurprisingly, within hours of Stacey talking about it on her Instagram Story, her jumpsuit had completely sold out!

Lilac is one of Stacey's go-to colours

Tagging the brand, Stacey wrote: "I'm at Loose and I'm dressed and ready to go. I thought I'd share where I got my jumpsuit from because I just love it! It's from a little business called @revolutionessex_xx and I think it's really good quality, comfy and I love the colour."

