Vogue Williams took her adorable two-year-old son Theo for a stroll in his buggy on Monday, and for the outing, the doting mum wore the most fabulous Zara cardigan.

The model's sorbet yellow knit is certain to brighten the greyest skies this autumn, and Vogue paired the show-stopping number with on-trend dark jeans, white trainers and a simple top.

The star was seen in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

With a chic cut out pattern and attention-stealing gemstone buttons, it's no wonder that Vogue's oversized knit is now only available in size M.

Thankfully, I Saw It First's 'Lemon Waffle Knit Cardigan', £30, is practically identical and available in sizes XS – XL.

Lifesaver!

Vogue could be seen in the cardigan on Instagram

It's not the first time that Vogue has donned an eye-popping piece this week.

Just days ago, the Heart Radio star sent fans wild after posting a photo of herself wearing a silky, lunar-inspired Rixo dress.

Perfect for autumn, Vogue's magical midi retails at £295.

One of the brand's most sultry dresses, it's made from 100 percent silk and features a halter neck top with tie detail, a fitted waist, and a flowing skirt complete with chic side splits.

Lemon Waffle Knit Cardigan, £30, I Saw It First

Clearly a big hit with her 821k followers, Vogue certainly received the seal of approval from her famous friends and adoring fans.

"Talk about a magical dress, keep living for the magic Vogue," wrote X Factor's Jedward. "Stunning," added Coronation Street star, Helen Flanagan.

Meanwhile, one fan wrote, "Loving that dress," and another commented: "Wow, how have you just had a baby? You look amazing."

Accessorising with black heeled boots and a statement silver watch, Vogue wore her blonde hair in loose curls and opted for a natural and glowy makeup look - a simple brown smokey eye and rosy blusher.

Flawless as always!

