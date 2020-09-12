Scarlett Moffatt looks sensational in chic khaki swimsuit The Gogglebox star looks so good!

Scarlett Moffatt shared a throwback photo of herself lapping up the sunshine while on holiday, and she looked absolutely sensational in a low-cut, khaki swimsuit from Peacocks.

In the snap, the Gogglebox star could be seen lounging next to a beautiful body of water filled with yachts, and Scarlett was rocking a seriously impressive suntan and oversized sunglasses.

"Summer dreaming in my @Peacocks_fashion swimsuit," the 30-year-old wrote.

A brand ambassador for Peacocks, Scarlett's wardrobe is full of enviable pieces.

Scarlett looked sensational

The style icon spoke to HELLO! last year about her affinity for the brand, and even spilled some style secrets while she was at it.

Scarlett told the magazine that she is particularly fond of animal prints, and we have to say, we love it when the former Saturday Night Takeaway host wears a bold print!

"I think animal print makes us feel wild. When I wear leopard print it makes me feel more sexy and it's super girly. I don't know why we love it so much, maybe it goes back to caveman times!" she explained.

We're still obsessed with the outfit Scarlett wore to the NTAs in 2017

Another of Scarlett's go-to pieces of advice? Simply embrace your figure instead of hiding it!

"I think the big thing is having the confidence to show what you have and wear prints. Sometimes when you've got a bigger bust you don't want to draw attention to them, you want to just wear really baggy things all the time. Yeah, get them out!"

Right on, Scarlett!

We're still not over the bright pink suit that Scarlett wore to the NTA's back in 2017 – this girl sure knows how to turn heads!

