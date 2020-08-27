Scarlett Moffatt's metallic shirt features the most unlikely print The Gogglebox star's top was a show-stopper!

Scarlett Moffat took to Instagram on Thursday to promote her new campaign with Cornetto, and to do so, the Gogglebox star opted for a seriously glam outfit.

The 29-year-old could be seen wearing the most striking shade of red lipstick as she encouraged her followers to take part, and also visible was her metallic shirt, which featured a show-stopping lip print!

Punctuated with red and pink lips, it was the metallic silver lines on Scarlett's shirt that really made it pop.

The former I'm a Celebrity competitor is known for her love of bold, statement dressing, and we're still obsessed with the hot pink suit she showed off on social media during lockdown.

Scarlett paired the neon number with a baby pink vest top and jewelled hoops.

The colourful look is almost identical to the outfit she wore to the NTAs in 2017, and we like to think that Scarlett simply recycled the suit. After all, who could get rid of such a beautiful co-od?

Scarlett looked fabulous in the outfit!

A brand ambassador for Peacocks, Scarlett's wardrobe is full of enviable pieces.

The style icon is also a fan of animal prints, and revealed why when speaking to HELLO! last year.

"I think animal print makes us feel wild. When I wear leopard print it makes me feel more sexy and it's super girly. I don't know why we love it so much, maybe it goes back to caveman times!"

Scarlett also shared one her best styling tips – simply embrace your figure instead of hiding it!

"I think the big thing is having the confidence to show what you have and wear prints. Sometimes when you've got a bigger bust you don't want to draw attention to them, you want to just wear really baggy things all the time. Yeah, get them out!"

Right on, Scarlett!

