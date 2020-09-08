Scarlett Moffatt's fabulous pink heels will brighten your day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Scarlett Moffatt enjoyed a day of cocktail sipping with her mum on Tuesday, and the Gogglebox stars looked fabulous for the occasion.

But it was Scarlett's bright pink heels that really caught our eye.

The fashionista opted for a pair of squared, candy pink mules that we'd give anything to get our hands on.

Paired with skinny black jeans and an oversized sweater in a slightly lighter shade of pink, Scarlett's shoes effortlessly took her pared-down look from casual-cool to cocktail bar-ready.

How fab are those heels?!

Although the 30-year-old has yet to reveal where her striking heels are from, Office currently has a similar, square mule in stock in a beautiful shade of powder pink.

The brand's 'Madness Block Mules' are perfect for slipping beneath skinny jeans – à la Scarlett – or over black tights for an important meeting.

Nothing like a spot of colour blocking to show you mean business!

Madness Block Mules, £18, Office

The former I'm a Celebrity competitor is known for her love of bold, statement dressing as well as the colour pink, and we're still obsessed with the fuchsia suit she showed off on social media during lockdown.

Scarlett paired the neon number with a baby pink vest top and jewelled hoops.

The colourful look is almost identical to the outfit she wore to the NTAs in 2017, and we like to think that Scarlett simply recycled the suit. After all, who could get rid of such a beautiful co-od?

A brand ambassador for Peacocks, Scarlett's wardrobe is full of enviable pieces.

The style icon is also a fan of animal prints, and revealed why when speaking to HELLO! last year.

"I think animal print makes us feel wild. When I wear leopard print it makes me feel more sexy and it's super girly. I don't know why we love it so much, maybe it goes back to caveman times!"

