Scarlett Moffatt's hair has never looked glossier after amazing transformation The Gogglebox star's tresses look incredible!

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed what her hair looks like after having Great Lengths extensions added, and we're speechless!

Posting a side-by-side photo of her hair before and after an appointment at the hairdresser, the Gogglebox star showed off her long, wavy and unbelievably glossy brown locks.

The 30-year-old added the caption: "Can't believe how much my own hair's grown."

We can't believe how beautiful your hair looks, Scarlett!

Look how glossy that hair is!

It's shaping up to be an exciting week for the former Saturday Night Takeaway presenter, who embarked on a staycation with her boyfriend Scott on Tuesday.

Posting a photo of herself sitting in the driver's seat of his car, Scarlett wrote: "Off on our staycation."

On Wednesday, Scarlett shared some incredible photos of their time away on Instagram, and to say we're jealous would be an understatement.

Not only did the pair enjoy one of the most delicious looking fry ups we've ever seen, but they also spent time walking around their stunning countryside surroundings, which included a flower-strewn pergola and quaint water fountain.

It's safe to say that the happy couple deserve a holiday following a busy summer.

Scarlett is enjoying a beautiful staycation with her boyfriend

They launched their joint podcast Scarlett Moffatt Wants to Believe back in May, and their hilarious antics have been keeping us entertained throughout the lockdown period.

Scarlett revealed her exciting new venture on social media, telling her followers: "The day has arrived. Since I was a little girl I've been obsessed with conspiracy theories and now I’ve got my own podcast about it I honestly can’t believe it. Me and my boyfriend Scott chat about conspiracies from the moon landing to illuminati to tiger king to aliens."

Scarlett also appeared on Loose Women to talk about the podcast, telling the panel: "My boyfriend Scott thinks it's a load of rubbish, because I said when I was about ten, a massive beam of light went into my bedroom window and then I had a dream.

"But I think they wanted me to think it was a dream that I had been visited by aliens, but Scott seems to think that it was just a car headlight and that it was probably a dream."

