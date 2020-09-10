Scarlett Moffatt heartbroken after 30th birthday plans are 'ruined' The former Gogglebox star will celebrate the milestone next month

Scarlett Moffatt has shared her heartbreak after a change in lockdown rules has forced her to cancel her big 30th birthday celebrations next month.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that groups of more than six people will be banned from meeting – both indoor and outdoor – as of Monday in the ongoing battle against coronavirus.

The former Gogglebox star was devastated by the news and admitted she was struggling to cope with the ongoing changes.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "My anxiety is so bad now because of this news. Anyone else feel like living in another country for a year.

"So they told us to go out and do help out to eat out. Now they're saying we have to stay in! What is happening man!"

Scarlett isn't happy about her milestone birthday party being cancelled

Sharing a snap of herself watching Boris' press conference, she raged: "30th birthday plans ruined, wish corona would just (expletive) NOW."

Scarlett continued: "I know I like to spread positivity, but I can't lie to you all, I've never felt so (expletive) in my life. Boris' announcement has seriously knocked me. Hope you're all ok.

"And to those who are feeling like me and are struggling, don't feel ashamed about it. What's happening is strange and (expletive). It's a natural reaction."

Scarlett admitted the new restrictions are causing her anxiety

Trying to find a silver lining, Scarlett joked that the ban on large social gatherings meant she would stay 29 for another year.

She added: "Also side note - the fact all my 30th birthday plans have been cancelled means I can stay 29 for another year?"

When the rules come into effect next week, Boris warned that anyone caught breaking the new restrictions risks being arrested and can be fined £100, doubling for each incident up to £3,200.

