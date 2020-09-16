We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby caused a social media stir on Wednesday after revealing her latest This Morning frock.

The 39-year-old looked sensational in a pencil dress by Goat, which featured a pretty pink and orange wildflower print.

The 'Kalista Frill Sleeve Wildflower Dress' also boasts a mermaid skirt insert, double layer frill sleeves and a keyhole and pussybow tie at the neckline.

While Holly's followers all agreed that she looked incredible in the dress, some couldn't get over the eye-watering £650 price tag.

"Lovely dress but £650!" wrote one. "£650 out of my price range," said another. A third added: "(shocked face emoji) out of reach for so many of us!"

Holly Willoughby caused a stir in her latest This Morning dress

Others though appeared happy to spend the money to emulate their favourite TV star. "I’m going to get that dress it’s so beautiful! You look lovely in it Holly," gushed one follower.

Another asked which particular dress Holly had chosen before they purchase it because they "want to ensure I buy the right one given the price".

If you want to add Holly's dress to your virtual basket, you'll be pleased to know that it's still in stock in sizes 6 – 18 and also comes in a blue wildflower print.

Kalista Frill Sleeve Wildflower Dress, £650, Goat

While Wednesday's dress may stretch the purse strings for some, Holly has proved that she's also a huge fan of high street fashion.

On Tuesday's This Morning, Holly showed off her toned legs in a gorgeous woven mini skirt from & Other Stories, adding a cosy Zara knit cardigan to keep out the chill.

Holly is a fan of high street fashion also

Holly took to Instagram to treat her followers to a peek at the outfit she'd be wearing on the ITV show, and once again the doting mum's fans were floored by her chic get up.

If you want to get your hands on Holly's cardi then you need to be quick because it's already sold out in most sizes – and it's hardly surprising considering its bargain £25.99 price tag.

The cardigan features a round neckline, long sleeves, contrast floral embroidery detail and a button-up front.

Holly's £55 staple skirt features a high waist, square buckle belt and statement duo pockets. If it looks familiar, it's because she also wore it on last Tuesday's show, teaming it with the most stunning oversized, white collar shirt.

