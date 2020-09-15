We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As we head into autumn, it can be tricky to dress for the ever-changing weather – but Holly Willoughby has proved that if anyone can nail transitional dressing, she can.

The This Morning star stunned viewers on Tuesday's show, showing off her toned legs in a gorgeous woven mini skirt from & Other Stories, adding a cosy Zara knit cardigan to keep out the chill.

Holly took to Instagram to treat her followers to a peek at the outfit she'd be wearing on the ITV show, and the doting mum's fans were floored by her chic get up.

"Love the skirt and top Holly you look so beautiful. Lovely legs," gushed one. "Love this outfit!" said another. While a third added: "I love this outfit! I love the knitwear. I might get it."

If you want to get your hands on Holly's cardi then you need to be quick because it's already sold out in most sizes – and it's hardly surprising considering its bargain £25.99 price tag.

Holly Willoughby nails transitional dressing

The cardigan features a round neckline, long sleeves, contrast floral embroidery detail and a button-up front.

Holly's £55 staple skirt features a high waist, square buckle belt and statement duo pockets. If it looks familiar, it's because she also wore it on last Tuesday's show, teaming it with the most stunning oversized, white collar shirt.

Belted Mini Skirt, £55, & Other Stories

The fashionista was wearing Mango's 'Double Baby-Collar Shirt', which costs £35.99. But it was her Maje 'Black Leather Flat Mary Janes' which really blew us away.

Holly is clearly a fan of her belted mini skirt

Made from calfskin leather and with two show-stopping double straps and silver-tone buckles, they were the icing on the cake when it came to Holly's polished classroom-inspired look.

And with a flat heel and extra fastenings, we can imagine they feel as good as they look!

