Holly Willoughby wowed us with another gorgeous outfit for Wednesday's This Morning, proving that chic separates are just as impactful as her go-to floral midi dresses.

Rocking a pair of tailored trousers from 3.1 Phillip Lim and a gorgeous smock top from Maje, this might just be one of our favourite Autumn/Winter looks from the star!

Holly looked gorgeous in her Maje smock top

Sharing her usual outfit post, Holly also revealed that Piers Morgan would be joining her on the show. "Morning Wednesday... @piersmorgan sneaking in my photo today! He also happens to be on @thismorning today at 10am… trousers by @31philliplim, top by @majeparis."

WATCH: Holly's rainbow style over the years

Friends and fans were quick to react to her latest look - with Davina McCall joking: "Oooooh love this… look at Piers checking you out!"

Maje smocked top, £185, Selfridges

Holly's stylist Angie Smith also added: "Thank you @majeparis LOVE this top," while another wrote: "Want this whole outfit!"

The star's ultra-flattering smock top is the perfect transitional piece in its muted floral print, we reckon. Costing £185, it's square neckline and puffed sleeves are right up Holly's style street - and could easily be teamed with jeans and skirts, too

Holly's designer kick-flare trousers are one of her favourite staples, and can be purchased at Farfetch for £265.

GET THE LOOK: Shirred top, £19.99, Topshop

While Wednesday's outfit was a little more classic #HWStyle, the presenter tried something different for Tuesday's show - exchanging her usual Gianvito Rossi heels for a pair of chunky flats.

She wrote on Instagram: "Morning Tuesday ... new school shoes today! See you on @thismorning at 10am ... skirt by @andotherstories shirt by @mango shoes by @majeparis."

Rocking Mary-Jane flats on Tuesday

The strappy Mary-Janes certainly looked gorgeous with her mini skirt and oversized collar - and unsurprisingly fans were in love with her new look.

"Love this look! Much better than heels," one wrote, while another added: "That's such a beautiful outfit! So chic."

