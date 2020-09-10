We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

True to form, Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous on Thursday's This Morning! The star rocked one of her favourite colours, yellow, for her final show of the week – wearing a beautiful midi dress from Whistles.

Posing for an outfit snap on Instagram as always, the presenter wrote: "Morning Thursday... see you on @thismorning at 10am. Dress by @thisiswhistles," alongside a sunshine emoji.

And unsurprisingly, fans were in love with her pretty dress – the Duchess of Sussex's patron charity Smart Works even commented their approval!

Holly wowed in yellow on Thursday

One fan added: "Love this colour on you!!" while another wrote: "Brilliant colour Ms Willoughby!" A further simply said: "Beautiful".

WATCH: Holly's rainbow style

Even better, Holly's latest Whistles pick is currently in the sale, reduced from £149 down to £109 – and it's still available in all sizes.

The star teamed hers with her go-to nude Gianvito Rossi heels and with her blonde hair down in loose, glossy waves.

Isla dress, £109, Whistles

On Wednesday evening, Holly also showed off her face mask style by posing in a chic floral face covering teamed with a simple white T-shirt and her hair scraped back in a low-slung style.

And earlier that day, it was a gorgeous fitted smock top from Maje that had fans swooning over her on-screen look.

Rocking Mary-Jane flats on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the star got viewers talking by wearing a pair of chunky flats to host the show! The strappy Mary-Janes certainly looked gorgeous with her mini skirt and oversized collar - and her followers were in love with her new vibe.

"Love this look! Much better than heels," one wrote, while another added: "That's such a beautiful outfit! So chic."