Holly Willoughby marks special anniversary with stunning floral dress

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous once again for Monday's This Morning, which was a particularly special episode for the star!

The presenter marked 11 years on the show, and wore a gorgeous printed dress from Anthropologie for the occasion. Sharing her usual outfit shot on Instagram, she simply wrote: "Morning Monday... how are you? [Sun] is shining today… See you at 10am on @thismorning @itv. Dress by @anthropologieeu."

Holly looked lovely in an Anthropologie dress

Fans were quick to note her special anniversary, with one writing: "It’s been 11 years today since you started This Morning! You look incredible." Another added: " You look gorgeous!! And happy 11 years on This Morning!!!"

WATCH: Holly's rainbow fashion

Holly's gorgeous frock is currently still in stock in all sizes, costing £140 from Anthropologie.

The 'Annette' dress is made in light cotton and features the star's favourite puff sleeves and midi hemline – perfect for a warm day! She teamed it with her favourite Gianvito Rossi heels and wore her blonde hair in her signature loose waves.

'Annette' dress, £140, Anthropologie

Holly's hairdresser Ciler Peksah is back styling her blonde tresses for the show, and recently revealed some of her tips for creating her tousled look.

Asked on Instagram how she achieves the 'S bend' look while still keeping Holly's hair smooth and frizz-free, she replied: "I used Aveda Damage Remedy before blowdrying."

Wearing a sunshine yellow Whistles dress on Thursday

No doubt it's set to be another busy week for the This Morning host, who recently returned to This Morning after her annual summer break. And we bet her fashion fans are thrilled to be checking out her daily outfit posts again – so far we've seen a sunshine yellow Whistles dress, a gorgeous French Connection smock style and a Rixo maxi. What next?

