Amanda Holden continued to dazzle viewers with her impeccable outfit choices on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday – and we think this is one of her best looks yet!

The TV star looked mesmerizing in a daring thigh-skimming custom mini dress by Jennifer Clair. The white frock featured silver embellishment, an elaborate Bardot neckline, and a risqué leg split

Amanda Holden stuns in vintage swimsuit for a dance in the rain

Amanda's stylist Karl Willett shared a stunning photo of her on Instagram ahead of the third semi-final, and fans adored her stylish dress, with one writing: "Looking gorgeous as always."

Amanda also shared a preview of her frock on her Instagram Story, alongside a funny clip of herself dancing her way onto the stage.

Last week, Amanda wore a frock straight out of a fairytale, wowing audiences in a beautiful black and white dress by bridal designer Pronovias.

The dress featured a stunning black bodice that spilled out into a circular train. But most spectacular of all were the frock's puffed white sleeves, which looked like clouds on either side of Amanda's shoulder.

Amanda looked stunning in her elaborate gown

For the first semi-final, Amanda wowed again in another eye-popping dress that we won't be forgetting any time soon.

The mother-of-two took to the judging panel in a glittering gold gown by Julien Macdonald, and with a look so strong we're surprised Amanda didn't break the internet.

As well as padded shoulders and a plunging neckline, the beaded gown also featured an open back that the TV star showed off on Instagram.

Amanda shimmered in gold for the first BGT semi-final

With her back to the camera as she climbed the steps, Amanda showed off the embellished belt that nipped her in at the waist, as well as the leg split and fringed detailing.

Amanda posted a photo of her get-up on Instagram, and needless to say, her followers couldn't help but gush about the out-of-this-world gown. "Did you enjoy last nights @bgt?" Amanda asked fans, and they were quick to answer.

Ruth Langsford was among the first to comment, writing: "Loved it Head Judge!!" while Melissa Odabash remarked: "Thought I recognised that dress you looked insane last night." A third added: "Wow!!! You look sensational!!" and another compared her to a Bond girl.

