Amanda Holden wore a beach dress to work on Tuesday, and we can't blame her with the warm and sunny weather!

The gorgeous broderie frock came from her favourite swimwear brands, Melissa Odabash - and is made in lightweight cotton with a flattering tie-waist detail and button-up skirt, which can be undone to create a summery thigh-split if you dare.

Amanda shared the pretty dress on Instagram by posting a twirling video that showed off her golden tan, writing: "#spinning into Tuesday… #halo dress @melissaodabashdesign @thisisheart."

Amanda twirls in her flirty beach dress!

As always, fans quickly reacted to her latest look. "This dress is just amazing!!" one wrote, while another added: "You look fabulous," and a further commented: "How does she look so good so early in the morning I have no idea!"

Melissa Odabash 'Vanessa' dress, £360, Net A Porter

Designer and friend Melissa Odabash also added: "You just always look flawless @noholdenback."

The radio host teamed her summery look with her hair down in a bouncy blowdry, adding natural makeup and her nude strappy heels to finish. No doubt she could also wear her dress with one of her favourite (and famous!) bikinis during her next holiday.

GET THE LOOK: Broderie dress, £44, ASOS

Amanda is clearly loving the UK heatwave, and also stepped out in a gorgeous pair of khaki shorts on Monday. And while she always wows us with her daily outfits, she's been wearing some showstopping looks on the latest series of Britain's Got Talent, too.

Rocking laidback shorts on Monday

For Saturday night's semi-final, she looked incredible in a monochrome look from Pronovias, which featured a dramatic puffed off-shoulder neckline and fitted fishtail skirt.

Amanda's golden Julien Macdonald gown was a BGT beauty!

And for the first semi-final earlier in September, it was a gorgeous glittering dress from Julien Macdonald which stole the show – with a dramatic low back cut-out and tasselled trims.

What will she wear next? One thing's for sure, she always keeps us guessing!

