We’re used to seeing Amanda Holden rock a chic dress, but we just love it when she pulls out a strong trouser-blouse combo.

The BGT star wowed fans on Thursday, wearing a pair of leg-lengthening white trousers from Zara and a pretty broderie top from Wyse London.

Amanda's 'Bootcut Masculine Trousers' feature a high-waist and front pockets, and fans have gone so wild for them they're almost sold out! Which is unsurprising considering their £49.99 price tag.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's incredible style evolution

Her Wyse blouse is part of the brand's latest collaboration with designer Fran Bacon and features a petal broderie design with a gentle ruffle neck and button fastening. There's also a flattering and on-trend puffed sleeve and a feminine ruffle along the cuffs.

True to form, Amanda posted a tongue-in-cheek Boomerang video on her Instagram page to share her new ensemble with her fans.

"OMG I love that outfit," exclaimed one follower. "Fab outfit, loving it," said another.

Amanda's bootcut trousers are a great leg-lengthener

The Britain's Got Talent judge has been embracing the September heatwave in a bevy of gorgeous outfits, rocking a Melissa Odabash beach dress on Tuesday and a pair of cute khaki shorts on Monday.

And of course, she's been wowing us with her formal outfits on the latest series of BGT, too!

Amanda has been wowing with her BGT outfits

The star's stylist Karl Willett has previously spoken to HELLO! about her daring style, revealing that while she loves to have fun with clothes, she always wants to inspire other women, too.

"She loves to take risks and be adventurous," he said. "Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

He added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire everyday women to recreate these looks from the high street."

