Amanda Holden appeared to be feeling very patriotic ahead of her return to Britain's Got Talent as she posed in a gorgeous red, white and blue striped swimsuit on Saturday.

The 49-year-old looked sensational in the BGT-inspired one piece, which featured a low-cut back, plunging neckline and was cut high on the legs, as she perched on the edge of her hot tub with a glass of champagne in hand.

Captioning the snap, Amanda wrote: "Get out the bubbles it’s the weekend! @bgt returns to @itv tomorrow at 6:30pm."

Needless to say, the TV star's fans went wild for her glamorous look. "You look amazing," wrote one. "Perfection," added another. A third said: "Holy moly you are beyond beautiful."

Amanda Holden looked gorgeous in her BGT-inspired swimsuit

On Friday, Amanda revealed that she had returned to the BGT set by sharing a photo of her mug sitting on the judges' table. The star added the simple caption: "We're back."

Amanda told her followers on Wednesday that the semi-finalists were set to be revealed on Sunday, saying: "A bit of talent back on your screens for the next few weeks. "It’s been a long break but we are back to finish #BGT 2020! On Sunday the Semi-Finalists will be revealed so tune into @itv at 6.30pm."

The return of BGT is nearly here!

Filming on the popular ITV show was halted earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic BGT would have usually crowned a winner in May, but due to social distancing guidelines, only pre-recorded auditions were shown before ITV bosses worked out how to safely hold the finals.

The semi-finals will now air pre-recorded episodes over five weeks, starting from Saturday 5 September, before the grand live final in October.

Simon Cowell won't be returning to BGT for the finals

ITV has said that, with safety concerns paramount, some acts will take part remotely via video link whilst others will perform in the TV studio without a live audience.

One thing will look very different this year though as sadly, Simon Cowell won't be returning to the judging panel alongside Amanda, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, after falling off his electric bike and breaking his back.

Instead, he will be replaced by former BGT winner and Diversity star Ashley Banjo, who Simon said "will be a fantastic addition to the panel". "I couldn't think of a better person to sit in my seat whilst I follow doctor’s orders," Simon told The Sun on Sunday. "I hate that stupid bike."

