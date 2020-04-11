Amanda Holden returns to Britain's Got Talent in a rainbow of gorgeous outfits How beautiful did she look?

Amanda Holden certainly knows how to make a fashion statement, just look at her first outfits on the new series of Britain's Got Talent! As she kicked off the 2020 audition shows alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, Amanda stunned viewers in her on-screen outfits, including her gorgeous pink launch-day jumpsuit and a statement turquoise co-ord. The 49-year-old ensured her makeup look was equally as glam to complement her outfit - how beautiful was her dewy skin and dark lashes?

Amanda's gorgeous jumpsuit is from one of Duchess Meghan's favourite labels, Safiyaa

Luckily, BGT was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic saw the government introduce strict lockdown guidelines, so fans of the TV star can rest assured they will continue to get their weekly dose of fashion inspiration from Amanda. So while we're all dressed down at home in comfortable pyjamas, cosy co-ords and loungewear, we can at least dream of the pretty outfits Amanda sports on the show - even if we have nowhere to wear them yet!

She wore a turquoise co-ord from Edeline Lee for the Manchester auditions

Over the past few weeks, Amanda has continued to present her Heart FM radio show, either from the comfort of her own home or in a very empty studio. From her gorgeous Zara trousers to her summery Reiss mini dress and everything in between, fans have been loving catching a glimpse of her office wardrobe.

WATCH: A glimpse of Amanda's upcoming fashion on Britain's Got Talent 2020

Even when she's not at work, the mother-of-two hasn't let self-isolation get to her or her style, debuting several gorgeous gowns at home. Taking her Zoom call to the next level, Amanda got dressed up in a metallic mini dress to sip cocktails and chat to friends including Lisa Faulkner. Perhaps most notably, however, was when she dressed to the nines in a pink floor-length gown to take the bins out - who knew household chores could look so glamorous?

