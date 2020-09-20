Eamonn Holmes sparks debate with stylish new photo The This Morning star uploaded the image to Instagram

Eamonn Holmes shared a new photo of himself to Instagram on Sunday, and it certainly got his fans talking!

The presenter posted a sweet snapshot of himself and his tailor, which showed the two men beaming as they stood in the sunshine outside his tailor's shop, Souster & Hicks, which had an "Open by Appointment Only" sign outside.

In the photo, Eamonn wore a lovely blue suit with a white shirt and matching pocket square and held onto a suit bag with the shop's logo on it.

This Morning star Eamonn captioned the picture: "A day out in picture-postcard Woburn to see my Tailor and friend of 25 plus years Geoff Souster."

He went on: Always a pleasure never a chore," adding a thumbs-up and two clapping emojis.

The snapshot prompted one fan to suggest that the presenter should have his suits cut a little bit shorter.

They wrote: "Always smart, think though tell your tailor to take about half an inch of your leg length, sharper cut x."

Another agreed, commenting: "Definitely agree, you just need some snazzy socks to show off too [laughing emoji]."

Eamonn shared a photo with his tailor to Instagram

Others disagreed that Eamonn needed to change anything about his sense of style, however, with one chiming in: "You look so amazing in your suits."

Another added: "Always look dashing no matter what you're wearing."

To the latter commenter, Eamonn replied: "If only…" adding a smiling emoji.

The dad-of-four has appeared on TV for over 40 years, having started on Farming Ulster back in 1979.

He then moved to Good Evening Ulster in 1982 and in the years since has hosted GMTV, Jet Set, and Sunrise on Sky News, among other programmes.

He now co-hosts This Morning alongside his wife, Ruth Langsford.

The couple fill in for regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Fridays and during school holidays, and the star can almost always be spotted in a snazzy suit!

