Holly Willoughby's £25.99 Zara knit is too gorgeous for words

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We predict there will be plenty of This Morning fans heading to Zara on Thursday, since Holly Willoughby wore a bargain knit from the brand on the show.

The presenter rocked the puff sleeved, button-up knit with a chic midi skirt from Goat – but fans were most excited to learn that her pretty blue jumper cost just £25.99!

MORE: Countess Sophie's stunning geometric dress wows at new appearance

Holly also made a mistake in her daily outfit post, since she credited her skirt as Jigsaw, but it actually came from luxury designer Goat. "Morning Thursday... see you on @thismorning at 10am... Skirt by @insidejigsaw knitwear by @zara," she wrote.

Holly wore a bold blue knit from Zara on Thursday

Fans and friends were in love with the look, with ITV co-star Alison Hammond quickly replying: "You look AMAZING! Favourite outfit of the year."

Loading the player...



Holly Willoughby's boldest style moments

Others complimented Holly's Zara pick, with one writing: "Holly I neeeeed your blouse, you look gorgeous," and another adding: "Love that top so much. Gorgeous."

MORE: Amanda Holden's chic Topshop mini dress is currently in the sale – but hurry

The star's choice is the 'Button-up knit top' from the high street brand, costing £25.99. It's already sold out in one size, so hurry!

Button-up knit top, £25.99, Zara

Holly's flattering A-line skirt is the 'Koral' design from label Goat, costing £420.

She's clearly loving the royal-approved brand, since she wore a luxurious dress from Goat on Wednesday - which had a much higher price tag than her Zara pick!

Wearing a luxe Goat dress on Wednesday's This Morning

The wildflower printed dress cost £650, and while some fans commented that it was out of their budget, plenty more fell in love with the look.

This Morning presenter Holly has always loved to mix luxurious labels with bargain pieces, and also loves to wear Marks & Spencer, & Other Stories and Ghost.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.