Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous on Wednesday when she paired a knitted dress with a pair of chunky black biker boots on This Morning.

Looking sensational in REISS's £195 'Gemima' dress, the famous mum toughed up the knitted texture and collar with a pair of stylish black boots from Maje.

And while most of Holly's fans loved her runway-ready look, not everyone was as big a fan of the dress and boots combo as we are.

The majority of Holly's followers were smitten with her get-up, leaving comments including: "You look amazing Holly. Love what you're wearing" and "Love this dress and boots combo.... gorgeous."

Holly totally rocked her latest This Morning outfit

However, others weren't so sure.

"Not liking the boots with the dress," one sceptical fan wrote.

Gemima Dress, £195, REISS

Beneath the beautiful photo of herself posing in the ITV studio, Holly wrote: "Morning Wednesday... see you on @thismorning at 10am... the beautiful Mary Berry on today. Dress by @reiss boots @majeparis."

It's not the first time this week that the mother-of-three's fashion-forward ways have left fans impressed.

We love the look Holly wore on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Holly donned a pair of tailored trousers from Jigsaw with a monochrome pussybow shirt from Maje, teamed with her favourite suede Gianvito Rossi heels.

Posing in the black and white look on Instagram, she wrote: "Morning Tuesday... how are you today? Super excited to be reunited with @officialsteps today! 5,6,7,8! Trousers by @insidejigsaw shirt by @majeparis."

Fans were quick to comment on Holly's latest picks, with one writing: "Absolutely love your outfit today! Especially your shirt," and another adding: "You look AMAZING."

Holly showed off M&S' new range

The fashionista has been sharing plenty of her fashion favourites with her followers recently, and on Saturday she posted a gorgeous shot in another new outfit from Marks & Spencer.

She wrote of the shoot, which her three children helped her with during the UK lockdown: "Autumn is here and the garden vegetable patch is looking a little unruly! The tomatoes (except for one) never went red…

"Luckily Autumn fashion is a little more reliable and a floral dress with boots is my go-to from September onwards. Keeping the sunshine with this turmeric yellow cardi for those chilly evenings @marksandspencer... New autumn collection out now #ad... Photography by my Harry during lockdown."

