We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked beautiful in her outfit for Tuesday's This Morning – and as usual, fans are in love with her look.

The presenter rocked a pair of tailored trousers from Jigsaw with a monochrome pussybow shirt from Maje, teamed with her favourite suede Gianvito Rossi heels.

MORE: Harper Beckham is too adorable in this mini-me version of mum Victoria's dress

Posing in the black and white look on Instagram, she wrote: "Morning Tuesday... how are you today? Super excited to be reunited with @officialsteps today! 5,6,7,8! Trousers by @insidejigsaw shirt by @majeparis."

Holly looked lovely in a black and white look

Holly's chic skinny trousers cost £120 from Jigsaw, and are sure to be a chic workwear staple for many.

Her statement tie-neck blouse is the 'Chili' design from Maje Paris, costing £185.

Loading the player...



Holly's colourful style over the years

As usual, fans were quick to comment on Holly's latest picks, with one writing: "Absolutely love your outfit today! Especially your shirt," and another adding: "You look AMAZING."

Pussybow blouse, £185, Maje @ Selfridges

It comes after the star wore a pretty Rixo dress on Monday's show, which prompted her sister to make a rare comment on Holly's Instagram post.

MORE: Vogue Williams rocks surprising noughties fashion trend with total confidence

Slim fit trousers, £120, Jigsaw

Kelly sweetly wrote: "Loving the blue," to which Holly replied by sharing a number of kissing emojis.

The stylish star has been sharing plenty of her fashion favourites with her followers recently, and on Saturday she posted a gorgeous shot in another new outfit from Marks & Spencer.

Wearing Rixo on Monday

She wrote of the shoot, which her three children helped her with during the UK lockdown: "Autumn is here and the garden vegetable patch is looking a little unruly! The tomatoes (except for one) never went red…

Wearing her latest M&S picks

"Luckily Autumn fashion is a little more reliable and a floral dress with boots is my go-to from September onwards. Keeping the sunshine with this turmeric yellow cardi for those chilly evenings @marksandspencer... New autumn collection out now #ad... Photography by my Harry during lockdown."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.