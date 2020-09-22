﻿
holly-willoughby

Holly Willoughby's chic skinny trousers wow This Morning fans

It's another gorgeous outfit from Holly!

Fiona Ward

Holly Willoughby looked beautiful in her outfit for Tuesday's This Morning – and as usual, fans are in love with her look.

The presenter rocked a pair of tailored trousers from Jigsaw with a monochrome pussybow shirt from Maje, teamed with her favourite suede Gianvito Rossi heels.

Posing in the black and white look on Instagram, she wrote: "Morning Tuesday... how are you today? Super excited to be reunited with @officialsteps today! 5,6,7,8! Trousers by @insidejigsaw shirt by @majeparis."

holly-outfit

Holly looked lovely in a black and white look

Holly's chic skinny trousers cost £120 from Jigsaw, and are sure to be a chic workwear staple for many.

Her statement tie-neck blouse is the 'Chili' design from Maje Paris, costing £185.

Holly's colourful style over the years

As usual, fans were quick to comment on Holly's latest picks, with one writing: "Absolutely love your outfit today! Especially your shirt," and another adding: "You look AMAZING."

maje-blouse

Pussybow blouse, £185, Maje @ Selfridges

SHOP NOW

It comes after the star wore a pretty Rixo dress on Monday's show, which prompted her sister to make a rare comment on Holly's Instagram post.

jigsaw-trousers

Slim fit trousers, £120, Jigsaw

SHOP NOW

Kelly sweetly wrote: "Loving the blue," to which Holly replied by sharing a number of kissing emojis.

The stylish star has been sharing plenty of her fashion favourites with her followers recently, and on Saturday she posted a gorgeous shot in another new outfit from Marks & Spencer.

holly-dress-rixo

Wearing Rixo on Monday

She wrote of the shoot, which her three children helped her with during the UK lockdown: "Autumn is here and the garden vegetable patch is looking a little unruly! The tomatoes (except for one) never went red…

holly-in-garden

Wearing her latest M&S picks

"Luckily Autumn fashion is a little more reliable and a floral dress with boots is my go-to from September onwards. Keeping the sunshine with this turmeric yellow cardi for those chilly evenings @marksandspencer... New autumn collection out now #ad... Photography by my Harry during lockdown."

