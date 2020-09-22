Fiona Ward
Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Tuesday's This Morning show! The star wowed in skinny trousers from Jigsaw – see the pictures
Holly Willoughby looked beautiful in her outfit for Tuesday's This Morning – and as usual, fans are in love with her look.
The presenter rocked a pair of tailored trousers from Jigsaw with a monochrome pussybow shirt from Maje, teamed with her favourite suede Gianvito Rossi heels.
Posing in the black and white look on Instagram, she wrote: "Morning Tuesday... how are you today? Super excited to be reunited with @officialsteps today! 5,6,7,8! Trousers by @insidejigsaw shirt by @majeparis."
Holly looked lovely in a black and white look
Holly's chic skinny trousers cost £120 from Jigsaw, and are sure to be a chic workwear staple for many.
Her statement tie-neck blouse is the 'Chili' design from Maje Paris, costing £185.
Holly's colourful style over the years
As usual, fans were quick to comment on Holly's latest picks, with one writing: "Absolutely love your outfit today! Especially your shirt," and another adding: "You look AMAZING."
Pussybow blouse, £185, Maje @ Selfridges
It comes after the star wore a pretty Rixo dress on Monday's show, which prompted her sister to make a rare comment on Holly's Instagram post.
Slim fit trousers, £120, Jigsaw
Kelly sweetly wrote: "Loving the blue," to which Holly replied by sharing a number of kissing emojis.
The stylish star has been sharing plenty of her fashion favourites with her followers recently, and on Saturday she posted a gorgeous shot in another new outfit from Marks & Spencer.
Wearing Rixo on Monday
She wrote of the shoot, which her three children helped her with during the UK lockdown: "Autumn is here and the garden vegetable patch is looking a little unruly! The tomatoes (except for one) never went red…
Wearing her latest M&S picks
"Luckily Autumn fashion is a little more reliable and a floral dress with boots is my go-to from September onwards. Keeping the sunshine with this turmeric yellow cardi for those chilly evenings @marksandspencer... New autumn collection out now #ad... Photography by my Harry during lockdown."
