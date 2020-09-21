﻿
kelly-holly-willoughby

Holly Willoughby's stunning floral dress sparks rare comment from lookalike sister Kelly

Monday blues for Holly!

Fiona Ward

Holly Willoughby kicked off the week at This Morning with a gorgeous new dress from one of her favourite brands, Rixo.

The beautiful midaxi frock has a hip skimming silhouette and nipped in waist which looked lovely on the star – and friends, fans and even family rushed to comment on it!

As usual Holly took to Instagram to share her latest outfit, writing: "Morning Monday... how was your weekend? We have Health Secretary Matt Hancock in today... see you on @thismorning at 10am... Dress by @rixo."

holly-dress-rixo

Holly looked beautiful in her Rixo dress

Sweetly, the presenter's sister Kelly made a rare comment on the snap, writing: "Loving the blue." Holly simply replied by sharing a number of kissing emojis.

Loading the player...


Holly shares rare video with lookalike sister Kelly

Plenty of other followers were in love with the look, too, with another viewer writing: "Such a beautiful colour," and a further adding: "That dress looks absolutely beautiful on you!"

rixo-lucile

Lucile dress, £275, Rixo

Holly's latest Rixo pick is the brand's 'Lucile' dress, which costs £275 and is available to shop in all sizes on the brand's website.

The stylish star has been sharing plenty of her fashion favourites with her followers recently, and on Saturday she posted a gorgeous shot in another new outfit from Marks & Spencer.

holly-in-garden

Holly recently shared another outfit snap from her garden

She wrote of the shoot, which her three children helped her with during the UK lockdown: "Autumn is here and the garden vegetable patch is looking a little unruly! The tomatoes (except for one) never went red…  

"Luckily Autumn fashion is a little more reliable and a floral dress with boots is my go-to from September onwards. Keeping the sunshine with this turmeric yellow cardi for those chilly evenings @marksandspencer... New autumn collection out now #ad... Photography by my Harry during lockdown."

m-and-s-cardigan

Cable Knit Relaxed Longline Cardigan, £35.00, M&S

SHOP NOW

Fans were obsessed with Holly's gorgeous cable knit cardigan, the perfect addition to brighten up any autumn outfit. We've tracked it down on the M&S website and it's a bargain at just £35 – but Ms Willoughby's picks never stay in stock for long, so hurry if you're tempted…

