Holly Willoughby thrills fans with heart-melting photo of daughter at home The This Morning star is a proud mum-of-three

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby shared a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of her home life to social media on Sunday afternoon – and her followers loved it!

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-three shared a sweet photo which showed her daughter Belle, nine, in the garden of their London home.

The little girl leaned over an artfully arranged mound of twigs, which was surrounded by small stones, and one of her brothers was just visible in the opposite corner of the frame.

Belle's face couldn't be seen as the snap was taken from behind, but she wore a white T-shirt and had her blonde hair tied back in a ponytail.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby discusses difficult family decision

Holly captioned the sweet family photo: "London’s sandcastle... #anthouse."

Her followers were quick to share their approval, with many of them posting heart emojis in response.

Others commented: "Love this idea," "I [heart] you," "So cute x," and: "Looks quite magical."

Holly, who is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin, is a doting mum to Belle and her two brothers: Harry, eleven, and Chester, five.

Holly posted the sweet photo to Instagram

During lockdown, the presenter had to balance her time co-hosting the ITV show with home-educating her three children, and the family spent a lot of time on different craft and outdoor activities, including growing plants.

Earlier this week, the star shared some stunning photos from her garden which showed off her latest Marks & Spencer range, and she revealed that her oldest child had taken the pictures for her – we're impressed!

Beneath a photo of herself in the garden wearing a gorgeous bright yellow cardigan, Holly wrote: "Photography by my Harry during lockdown."

Her followers were clearly bowled over, with their comments including: "Such a lovely picture, well done Harry," "Great work Harry," and: "Loving these photos that your children have taken of you. So natural and beautiful!"

