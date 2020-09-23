Stacey Solomon begs fans for help after wardrobe dilemma The Loose Women star took to Instagram

Stacey Solomon asked her Instagram followers for their advice on Wednesday, revealing that she was unsure whether the look she'd put together really worked.

MORE: Joe Swash surprises Stacey Solomon with unbelievable '£50k' gift

Wearing a bold patterned skirt that fell just above her ankles, the Loose Women star paired the pale pink number with a clay coloured jumper, beneath which a bejewelled shirt collar could be seen poking out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Swash surprises Stacey Solomon with £50k family camper van

Standing in front of the mirror in her bold look, Stacey could be heard asking: "I need help. Is this an outfit? Do you ever look an outfit and go: 'I don’t know if that's right?' I really want it to be tight, but I just can't tell."

RELATED: Stacey Solomon shows off her favourite stretchmarks in an inspiring Instagram post

Stacey shared the look on Instagram

RELATED: Stacey Solomon floors fans in the most stunning Zara dress

The 30-year-old also penned a separate caption that read: "I need help. Do you ever get dressed and think is this an outfit? Is it right? I just can't tell if it goes."

The former singer wore her hair up and curly, and accessoried with a sleek silver necklace.

The doting mum hadn't picked her footwear yet, but we think the granny-chic look would look perfect with a pair of white trainers!

Stacey might have asked her fans for their opinion on Wednesday, but earlier in the month, she didn't need to ask for her social media followers' thoughts because the beautiful lilac dress she wore to present Loose Women was clearly perfect!

How stunning is Stacey's lilac dress?!

Featuring a Johnny collar, long elasticated sleeves, a front fastening with bejewelled buttons and bang-on-trend pleats, Stacey looked FROW ready in the show-stopping Zara number.

Pairing her purple frock with a gold necklace, Stacey wore her caramel hair down in loose curls and matched her makeup accordingly.

Dusting her eyes in a smokey brown shadow complete with statement lashes, rosy blusher, and a high-shine pink lipgloss, the mum-of-three looked absolutely gorgeous!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.