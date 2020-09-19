Joe Swash surprises Stacey Solomon with unbelievable '£50k' gift It's something the whole Swash/Solomon family can enjoy

Joe Swash has earned himself some major brownie points after splashing out on an extravagant gift for girlfriend Stacey Solomon and their family.

The former Dancing on Ice star revealed on his Instagram account on Friday night that he had travelled up North to pick up an incredible, high-spec campervan, believed to have cost a whopping £50,000!

Clearly pleased with his surprise, Joe posted a photo of himself crouching in front of the custom-built Volkswagon van with a huge grin on his face and two thumbs up.

MORE: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's super-organised family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Swash shares sneak peek inside £50k surprise for Stacey Solomon

Sharing a peek inside the vehicle on his Story, Joe raved: "What Stacey don't know is I've come all the way to Whitley Bay to Southlands Motors to pick up this.

"Look at this! The new addition to the Swash/Solomon family. I can't wait to make some memories. I'm absolutely chuffed."

Joe Swash splashed out £50k on new family campervan

The campervan includes a mini kitchen with a brand-new oven and fridge, huge comfy-looking leather seats, blue LED lighting along the top of one of the windows, and plenty of storage.

The dealership, Southlands, where Joe bought his new family van, also shared their own image of him posing by his new ride.

The family's new van features a mini kitchen

MORE: Stacey Solomon upsets boyfriend Joe Swash

The company wrote: "We hope you all enjoy your stunning new custom built campervan, and make sure you tag us along in all your amazing trips you have planned!"

Fans pretty much agreed that they couldn't wait to see Stacey's reaction to the family gift, while another joked she "will be labelling up the cupboards soon enough".

There is also comfy-looking seats and plenty of storage

It seems though that Stacey wasn't as excited about the new purchase as Joe had hoped, calling it a "monstrosity" on Saturday morning.

However, she soon had a change of heart after seeing how excited her sons were by the campervan. Sharing a photo of them all looking happy inside it, she wrote: "I am excited for him and the boys and our adventures. I love them so much and making memories with them is my favourite thing in the world.

"So here we go, first memory they'll have is the school run. Bye bye normal car. Hello camper."

Stacey is coming around to the idea of a family campervan

No doubt Joe and Stacey will make plenty of happy memories as they embark on family adventures in their campervan.

The couple share 14-month-old son Rex, and Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight. Joe, meanwhile, shares son Harry, 13, with his former partner Emma Sophocleous.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.