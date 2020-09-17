Jane Moore just wore the perfect shirt dress from Zara

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking lovely in lilac, Jane Moore returned to the Loose Women panel on Thursday – and we're obsessed with her latest outfit. Donning the dreamiest shirt dress from Zara, the TV star certainly cut a stylish figure in her desk-to-daywear ensemble, which she accessorised with dainty silver jewellery.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's £25.99 Zara knit is too gorgeous for words

Wearing her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style, she coordinated her makeup to perfection, dusting her eyes in a brown shadow complete with a lick of mascara, rosy blusher, and a Parisian pink lipgloss to match.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons

READ: Amanda Holden's leg-lengthening Zara trousers cause a fan frenzy

Jane often wears high street brands on Loose Women

Officially inspired? Us too, and while Jane's exact style is no longer available, we've found a number of alternatives.

Priced at £29.99, Zara is also selling this mauve mini dress. Made from faux leather it's fitted with a shirt collar, short puff sleeves, flared hem and a button-up front. Still available in all UK sizes online, we can see this pretty purple frock paired with nude stilettos and a coordinating clutch bag for a romantic date night look. Searching for something more casual? Team with box-fresh trainers while the weather's warm before adding tights and chic ankle boots in the winter.

Faux leather mini dress, £29.99, Zara

A total bargain buy, Shein is selling this near-identical dress for just £17.49. Extremely flattering thanks to its shirred waist, it features long sleeves and a button-up front.

Shirred dress, £17.49, Shein

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Jane often wears pieces from the high street to present Loose Women. Earlier this month she stunned fans when she stepped out in an M&S green cashmere knit which she paired with a floaty midi skirt from Chi Chi Clothing.

Taking to Instagram to share her fashion advice with her followers, Jane revealed she was still wearing her beloved Stan Smith trainers underneath the desk, writing: "When the weather is a bit halfway house between warm and gloomy, what better than a winter/summer mix and match outfit of jumper and skirt. Team it with a fitted t-shirt underneath and a pair of trainers and you're good to go all day, whatever Mother Nature throws at you."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.