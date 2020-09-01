Ruth Langsford's shocking neon dress has totally wowed her fans

Ruth Langsford looked beautiful in her bold yellow dress on Monday's This Morning, didn't she? The shocking neon midi certainly went down a storm with viewers!

The presenter marked the end of her summer run fronting the ITV show in the pretty frock, which came from Mint Velvet. Sharing the details on Instagram, she wrote: "Last dress of the Summer run on @thismorning... bringing a bit of sunshine! Dress by @mintvelvet Nude, suede court shoes from @topshop."

Ruth looked gorgeous in her neon yellow dress

Fans were quick to tell Ruth how gorgeous she looked in the eye-catching shade, which also featured pretty floral details. "Definitely one of my favourites. What a stunning colour on you. Beautiful lady," one wrote.

Ruth reveals her hair secrets

Another added: "That dress was absolutely gorgeous and you looked amazing in it. Such a lovely colour. You'll have to get Eamonn to wear a yellow shirt!"

Equally, Ruth's famous friends Jane Moore, Amanda Holden, Saira Khan, Coleen Nolan and Lizzie Cundy all posted their compliments on the dress - we're not surprised it's proven popular.

In fact, the £49 dress has already sold out at all retailers, so no doubt fans were left disappointed. We have spotted a similar style at French Connection which is currently half price in the sale - and we reckon Ruth would love it!

The star and her husband Eamonn Holmes took the reins from This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield during the summer, but have now returned to their usual Friday morning slot each week.

The couple enjoyed a celebratory lunch date on Monday

Ruth shared a sweet snapshot from the couple's bank holiday lunch date on Monday, shortly after their final show in the summer run.

She wrote: "This lunch date thing is getting to be a bit of a habit!!! Me and Eamonn Holmes celebrating our last day on Summer @thismorning. Thank you all for your company… we'll be back on Friday xx."