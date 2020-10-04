We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford revealed the genius way she's encouraging herself to drink more water in a new video posted at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, the presenter shared a short clip which showed a close-up of a transparent red water bottle which had markings on the side, with white text accompanying each one.

The text was spaced a little bit apart, to signify hours throughout the day, and each one consisted of a time and an inspirational message.

They read: "7am: Good morning! 9am: You've got it, 11am: Remember your goal, 1pm: That's it! 3pm: Keep drinking, 5pm: No excuses, 7pm: A little bit more, 9pm: Well done!"

Ruth captioned the video, "Trying to drink more water... This def helps!"

The 60-year-old is always keen to improve her health and keep fit.

During lockdown earlier in the year, Ruth shared videos of herself as she trained to reach an impressive goal – skipping one hundred times in a row without stopping!

The This Morning co-host also often shares videos with fans where she greets them while she is walking her beloved dog Maggie, who she shares with her husband and co-star, Eamonn Holmes.

On Friday, the pair shared an on-screen giggle as an interview on their show went a little off the rails, all thanks to a young internet star.

Ruth and Eamonn spoke via video link to American mother Christy Hagedorn from her home in Maryland.

She was joined by her toddler son Cade, who went viral on social media thanks to his adorable baking videos.

Ruth keeps fit by walking with her dog Maggie

During the interview, though, the two-year-old blurted out a word that the presenters weren't expecting, causing them both to laugh.

Ruth responded: "Oh, don't you just love him? Christy, he's certainly a character." The star is no stranger to life with little boys, as she and Eamonn share a son, Jack, who turned 18 earlier this year.

