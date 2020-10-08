Amanda Holden is a vision in knee-high leather boots The BGT star looked so chic!

The rainy London skies were certainly no match for Amanda Holden on Thursday!

MORE: BGT's Amanda Holden breaks silence on 'nerve wracking' performance and reveals why she was so anxious

The Britain's Got Talent star was seen leaving the Heart Radio studios in an all-white ensemble, dressing in cream from head to toe!

The fashionista donned a pair of slim-fit trousers, a smart top and an oversized coat all in a brilliant shade of off white, but it was Amanda's show-stopping, over the knee boots that really made her look pop.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden models retro mini dress

Although it's unclear where the famous mum's exact shoes are from, but we're in love with SHEIN's £31.99 'Square Toe Knee Boots', which are almost identical to Amanda's in colour, but feature an on-trend squared toe, and give off a killer retro vibe.

RELATED: Amanda Holden's retro mini dress goes perfectly with her Zara boots

We love Amanda's all-white ensemble!

RELATED: Amanda Holden is a vision in beautiful all-pink outfit

It's not the first time this week that the singer has wowed in leather.

On Wednesday, Amanda turned heads in a pair of daring leather trousers, leaving us obsessed with her daring ensemble.

Square Toe Knee Boots, £31.99, SHEIN

The 49-year-old star showed off her outfit on her Instagram account, sashaying along the studio corridor in her figure-hugging trousers while tossing her blonde hair from side to side.

Amanda paired the statement trousers with a cosy knit from Reiss featuring pink geometric detailing, and a pair of covetable Zara boots.

Amanda knows how to rock a pair of leather trousers!

Once again, her chic footwear was perfectly on-trend for Autumn/Winter 2020, with gold chains adorning the boots for an added edge.

Amanda's cosy jumper is the 'Sienna' colour block style from Reiss. At £145, it's the perfect investment piece to perk up your wardrobe and see you through the colder weather.

Featuring a V-neckline and textured panels, the piece pairs perfectly with black trousers – leather optional.

But of course, we'd recommend going full Amanda and whipping out the leather trousers!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.