Amanda Holden makes a statement in daring leather trousers

Amanda Holden has been knocking it out of the park with her autumn looks – and she certainly didn't disappoint on Wednesday. The BGT judge wowed in a pair of daring leather trousers for her presenting gig on Heart Breakfast, turning heads with her daring ensemble.

The 49-year-old star showed off her latest outfit on her Instagram account, sashaying along the studio corridor in her figure-hugging trousers while tossing her blonde hair from side to side. We love her confidence!

WATCH: Amanda stuns in retro mini dress

Amanda paired the statement trousers with a cosy knit from Reiss featuring pink geometric detailing, and a pair of covetable Zara boots.

Her chic footwear is perfectly on-trend for Autumn/Winter 2020, with gold chains adorning the boots for an added edge.

The BGT judge wowed in leather trousers and a Reiss knit

Amanda's cosy jumper is the 'Sienna' colour block style from Reiss. At £145, it's the perfect investment piece to perk up your wardrobe and see you through the colder weather.

Featuring a V-neckline and textured panels, the piece pairs perfectly with black trousers – leather optional.

Colour Block V-Neck Jumper Black, £145, Reiss

Amanda has been killing it all week with her back to work looks. On Monday, she turned heads in a retro mini dress.

The blonde beauty's zip-up knitted number was from Damsel In A Dress, and she modelled it aptly by strutting along to the Austin Powers theme song on her Instagram Story – captioning her clip: "Groovy baby".

Amanda rocked a sixties inspired look on Monday

Teamed with her slouchy knee-high Zara boots, we reckon the singer had her sixties look nailed. She later added her chic faux fur-collared coat to step out in front of cameras following the show.

