Amanda Holden looked gorgeous as ever as she headed out to present the Heart Radio breakfast show on Monday – and we're in love with her retro mini dress!

The zip-up knitted number is from Damsel In A Dress, and Amanda modelled it aptly by strutting along to the Austin Powers theme song on her Instagram Story – captioning her clip: "Groovy baby".

Teamed with her slouchy knee-high Zara boots, we reckon the singer has her sixties look nailed. She later added her chic faux fur collared coat to step out in front of cameras following the show.

WATCH: Amanda models her retro mini dress

Amanda's new frock is the 'Willow' dress from Damsel In A Dress, which is available to shop at John Lewis for £119.20. Her neutral boots also cost £119 from Zara.

The star returned to the office after an exciting weekend – she performed on Britain's Got Talent in front of her fellow judges!

Amanda later added a chic coat to her outfit

Revealing how nervous she was to fans, she replied to one on Instagram: "I was absolutely bricking it. I've worked with the backstage crew, sound guys and producers for 15 years and I didn't want to balls it up in front of them."

Amanda performed in a gorgeous white gown

"The most nerve wracking thing I ever did," she confessed.

Despite her fears, the BGT judge pulled off an incredible performance – and looked incredible, too.

Damsel In A Dress 'Willow' dress, £119.20, John Lewis

Amanda wore two gorgeous gowns during the show, sitting on the judges' panel in a beautiful custom-made number from Suzanne Neville, and changing into an angelic white floor-length gown for her performance of Not While I'm Around.

Wearing Suzanne Neville to judge the show

The star's stylist Karl Willett revealed on Instagram that he had worked with Suzanne to create Amanda's dramatic one-shoulder frock with a lace bodice – posting a gorgeous picture and writing: "It’s the last semi final of @bgt!!! I loved designing this gown with my good friend, the super talented @suzanneneville, love you."

