Autumn dressing is normally about oranges, browns and layers, right?

Well, not if you're Amanda Holden!

The Britain's Got Talent star wore the most beautiful all-pink outfit to work on Tuesday, and it was bold enough to brighten up the cloudiest sky!

The fashionista was photographed leaving the Heart Radio offices after her shift had finished, and we're in love with her floaty pleated skirt, which she paired with a sharp shirt in the exact same shade of powder pink.

Finishing off her look with a pair of sunglasses and nude heels, the famous mum looked every inch the starlet as she strutted her stuff through the capital.

Amanda looked sensational!

And while she might have mixed up the season's colour palette – Amanda's pleated skirt was bang on trend – we're seeing them everywhere at the moment!

One of our favourites has to be & Other Stories' 'Pleated Midi Skirt' in pink.

Pleated Midi Skirt, £65, & Other Stories

The £65 piece features a high waist, sharp hemline and of course those pretty pleats that have taken the high street by storm this season.

Amanda rocked a retro look on Monday

It might only be Tuesday, but it's not the first time that Amanda has wowed this week.

On Monday, she turned heads in a retro mini dress!

Amanda's zip-up knitted number was from Damsel In A Dress, and the fashionista modelled it aptly by strutting along to the Austin Powers theme song on her Instagram Story – captioning her clip: "Groovy baby".

Teamed with her slouchy knee-high Zara boots, we reckon the singer had her sixties look nailed.

She later added her chic faux fur collared coat to step out in front of cameras following the show.

