Amanda Holden rocked another glamorous look for a day at the Heart Radio studios on Thursday!

The star embraced the cooler weather in a navy blue outfit, wearing a flattering pencil skirt from Karen Miller and a chic pussy-bow blouse from Very. She later added a cosy matching coat as she stepped out in front of cameras following the breakfast show.

Taking to Instagram to show off her fashion choices with a tongue-in-cheek Boomerang video as usual, Amanda posed in an office chair - prompting plenty of friends and fans to comment.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her Karen Millen pencil skirt

Ruth Langsford simply added some fire emojis, while Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts wrote: "Dem pins though!"

Others commented: "Yay! That skirt looks fab on you!" and: "I need your wardrobe."

One further fan touched on recent reports that Britain's Got Talent viewers had taken issue with one of Amanda's on-screen outfits, writing: "Most beautiful lady on TV - always dress on point and looking stunning - don't listen to the Ofcom complaints!"

If you're loving Amanda's latest outfit, you're in luck, as her flirty skirt is reduced from £89 down to £62.30 in the Karen Millen sale. Made from a stretch wool blend with a waist-cinching belt, it would certainly make a chic staple for the Autumn/Winter months.

Polished Stretch Wool Blend Pencil Skirt, £62.30, Karen Millen

The star has truly been wowing her fans with her fashion all week, also sharing some pictures of some beautiful evening gowns as she promotes her new music album, Songs From My Heart.



Amanda posed in her latest outfit

She wore a beautiful ruffled number in a photo she posted on Tuesday, and on Wednesday it was another showstopper!

"Can't wait to perform on @bgt on Saturday night," Amanda captioned a shot of herself sat onstage in a white glittering gown.

She wore a fairytale gown in another new snap

The beautiful V-neck number features a flowing skirt and flattering spaghetti straps, as well as plenty of subtle sequin detailing. Was it a sneak peak of Amanda's look for Saturday's BGT? We can't be sure, but we can't wait to find out…

