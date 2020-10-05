BGT's Amanda Holden breaks silence on 'nerve wracking' performance and reveals why she was so anxious The star dedicated the song to her two daughters

Amanda Holden left friends and fans speechless on Saturday night as she performed her latest single, Not While I'm Around, in front of millions on Britain's Got Talent.

MORE: Amanda Holden comes under fire from BGT viewers

Following her stunning performance, which saw the 49-year-old wear a gorgeous figure-hugging white gown, the mother-of-two took to her Instagram to reveal just how nervous she had been.

Loading the player...

WATCH Amanda Holden's stunning performance on BGT

"A performance for my girls! Hope you enjoyed it on @bgt I've never felt so nervous. It meant so much to me singing LIVE in front of @antanddec & judges and crew I've worked with for over 15 years it was honestly terrifying -I didn't want to mess up in front of them. YOUR ENCOURAGEMENT AND BEAUTIFUL COMMENTS ARE OVERWHELMING. Not While I'm Around from my new album Songs From My Heart! #BGT #BritainsGotTalent," she wrote alongside a brief clip of her singing on stage.

MORE: Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' fabulous houses: from Amanda Holden to Ashley Banjo

The star was inundated with comments from fans, and one in particular told her she looked "very nervous" to which Amanda replied: "I was absolutely bricking it. I've worked with the backstage crew, sound guys and producers for 15 years and I didn't want to balls it up in front of them."

The judge wore a gorgeous Suzanne Neville gown on Saturday's show

"The most nerve wracking thing I ever did," she confessed.

Despite her nerves, the BGT judge pulled off an incredible performance and her friends rushed to send their congratulations via the social media app.

"Amazing - so proud of you," wrote Jamie Theakston, whilst Ruth Langsford added: "You were sensational! Your girls must be very proud of their Mummy."

Swimwear designer Melissa Odabash said: "Omg I have goosebumps I could listen to that song over and over @noholdenback stunning voice." And good friend Lisa Faulkner lovingly wrote: "Just beautiful."