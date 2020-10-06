Andrea McLean's spotty blouse is right up Kate Middleton's street

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Desk-to-daywear dressing is pretty much Andrea McLean's forte, and the presenter's latest look is certainly a winner. On-hand to present Loose Women alongside Stacey Solomon, Denise Welch and Janet Street-Porter, the mum-of-two donned a black and white blouse from one of her favourite brands – Damsel in a Dress – and the Duchess of Cambridge would absolutely love it!

RELATED: Andrea McLean's Baukjen shirt is stunning - and Meghan Markle would love it

Andrea looked stunning on Tuesday

Accessorising with her go-to hooped jewellery set, Andrea wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Deciding on a brown smokey eye complete with rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lipgloss, the TV star looked so chic.

READ: Holly Willoughby's chic mini dress divides fans

Damsel in a Dress blouse, £63.20, John Lewis

Adorned in a mixed spot print, Andrea's statement shirt features a number of feminine details, including delicate frills on the shoulders and a necktie. Priced at £63.20 and available in UK sizes 8-18, we can see Duchess Kate wearing this gorgeous design too. A fan of polka dots, the royal has been spotted wearing the classic print on a number of occasions, most notedly at Wimbledon, and we reckon she'd adore Andrea's top.

MORE: Andrea McLean's stunning birthday cake is a work of art

Kate loves polka dots

Not sure how to style your new purchase? We'd recommend coordinating with black high waisted trousers and heeled ankle boots for the office or adding skinny jeans and black knee-high boots for a more casual, autumn vibe.

Revered for her ultra-glam workwear, Andrea returned to the Loose Women panel on Monday and fans are still obsessed with her utility shirt – it even reminded us of the Victoria Beckham blouse worn by the Duchess of Sussex for her America's Got Talent appearance.

Celebrating her birthday on the show, the mum-of-two certainly made a statement in her cream blouse from Baukjen, and though it's no longer available, we've found a near-identical dupe from Marks & Spencer. It'll cost you just £29.50 and is made from sustainably sourced Tencel™ lyocell. Shop it in UK sizes 6-24!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.