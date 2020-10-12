We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden had a very busy weekend judging the finals of Britain's Got Talent, but hours before she stepped out in her dazzling gold gown, the TV star was wearing the most stunning casual outfit.

On Saturday, Amanda promoted the launch of her new Bundleberry range by sharing a new photo of herself wearing her favourite black leather leggings.

Giving the figure-hugging style a cosy twist, the 49-year-old adding a relaxed pale pink jumper.

Fans may have noticed the leather leggings look familiar, as the snap comes just days after the Heart Radio presenter sported a similar pair of statement trousers with a cosy knit from Reiss featuring pink geometric detailing, and a pair of covetable Zara boots.

WATCH: Amanda stuns in retro mini dress

Sitting on the stairs, Amanda captioned the new photo: "Here’s a peek at my new designs for #Bundleberry! You might have guessed that a set of trunks would feature and they do! It’s in my favourite shape, the hat box shape, which could come straight out of an Audrey Hepburn movie. Timeless!!

Amanda paired her leggings with a cosy pink jumper

"My new range has JUST LANDED on @qvcuk. All available to shop now on their site! #ad."

It wasn't long before Amanda's followers flocked to the comments section to compliment her outfit, with one writing: "@noholdenback it looks good, loving the trousers." A second remarked: "Love you in the leather leggings," while a third added: "Wow! You look gorgeous."

Faux leather leggings, £35.99, Topshop

Amanda's fans were likely looking forward to catching a glimpse of her relaxed, off-duty style during her scheduled appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning, but they were left disappointed when she was mysteriously absent.

"We need more time than a few minutes with Amanda," Piers Morgan simply explained, while Susanna Reid joked: "She was wearing something too revealing, we asked her to cover up." Susanna's comment comes after Amanda's risqué BGT looks prompted Ofcom complaints from viewers.

