Holly Willoughby's surprisingly affordable dress steals the show

Holly Willoughby is forever our workwear inspiration – and she started the week in style in another gorgeous outfit. The This Morning star wowed in a beautiful blue dress to join Phillip Schofield on the ITV show, and fans couldn't believe how cheap the look was.

The mum-of-three, 39, donned a pretty midi-length number from Nobody's Child with a pretty black floral print. The elegant frock – which costs just £39 – boasted flattering three quarter length sleeves, a nipped-in waist and a pretty ruffled hemline.

Holly set off her look with a pair of simple black heels and styled her blonde locks in her trademark loose waves. Stunning!

Holly Willoughby was beautiful in blue on This Morning

She captioned the post: "Morning Monday... blue Monday See you on @thismorning at 10am... Dress by @nobodyschild".

The TV star's fans were in love with the stunning colour of her dress, with one penning, "Beautiful blue Holly love it Happy Monday", and another sharing, "Blue is definitely your colour! Gorgeous".

Most people couldn't believe how cheap her dress was, with one person writing, "What beautiful clothes at a reasonable price".

Holly's 'Selena Midi Dress' is a fraction of the price of the labels she usually favours, including Ganni, Ghost and Maje. At just £39, the stunning little number is selling quickly so you'll need to act quickly for a chance to snap it up.

On the bright side, it comes in a range of colours including red and black so when the blue colourway inevitably sells out, you'll have options.

Selena Midi Dress, £39, Very

Just last week, Holly caused a stir when she effortlessly nailed double denim, giving us serious autumn style inspo at the same time.

Holly's stylist Angie Smith shared a gorgeous snap of Holly wearing of dark denim, figure-hugging jeans alongside a chic collared shirt in a lighter shade of blue – both from M&S.

Holly shared a rare snap of her kids in M&S's new range

Over the weekend, Holly got her kids involved in her latest project for the high street store.

She promoted M&S's new Harry Potter clothing range with a rare photo of Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and six-year-old Chester. Holly's three kids could be seen lying on the lawn of their garden dressed as the three main characters from J.K.Rowling's books.

