Claudia Winkleman's first Strictly Come Dancing outfit does not disappoint! Sequins on sequins…

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is nearly upon us, and we can't wait to see all the contestants hit the floor in their sparkling costumes!

And even better, the show's host Claudia Winkleman couldn't resist sharing a glimpse at her own Strictly wardrobe on Instagram this week - and it does not disappoint.

Posing in a gorgeous sequinned trouser suit from Zara, the presenter looks suitably gorgeous in her selfie, which she simply captioned: "Strictly 2020."

Claudia showed off a sparkly Zara suit

Since secretive Claudia put a black and white filter on her photo, it's hard to make out whether her two-piece is a current season buy or not - but either way, we can't wait to see it in full colour!

The star also added a protective face mask to her look, of course, which prompted plenty of fans to suggest she find herself a shimmery version to match her outfit.

"Clauds you should have Strictly glitter masks!!!" one wrote.

Claudia always wows with her glittering outfits on Strictly

Others couldn't resist commenting on Claudia's incredible outfit, with one writing: "Lord… is that a sequined suit?? That has made my week, I feel I can make it to Friday now!" and a further adding: "Here she is... bring on the great styling!"

Claudia often rocks Zara and other high street labels on the show, so we can't wait to see what her on-screen wardrobe will bring this year.

This sparkling Zara dress was another fan favourite

The presenter is dressed by her loyal stylist Sinead McKeefry, who spoke to HELLO! in 2019 about her go-to glittery outfits.

Of their working relationship, she said: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip. I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

The countdown is on!