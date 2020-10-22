Alex Jones wows in show-stopping white gown to present Welsh BAFTAs This dress is SO beautiful!

Alex Jones has completely wowed us with her latest outfit, looking stunning in a formal look to present the Welsh BAFTAs!

The star rocked an incredible white gown from Suzanne Neville with a dramatic plunging neckline, teamed with statement pearl earrings and her hair styled in beautiful soft waves.

She shared a beautiful shot on Instagram, writing: "Thanks for having me @baftacymru. You can see the awards this Sunday night on all Bafta Cymru's Facebook page. It was such a treat to have @lizbeckettmua back painting my face and thanks @tesswrightstylist for picking the frock. She’s a cracker from @suzanneneville."

Alex looked beautiful in her Suzanne Neville gown

While she turned to a designer for her glamorous gown, Alex in fact added a touch of high street to her look with her earrings - which are a bargain from Zara. Sadly they're no longer available to purchase, but we love the down-to-earth touch from the star.

Sweetly, Alex also wore her Emmy London wedding shoes for the occasion, revealing on Instagram that it was the first time she'd taken them out of their box since her big day.

She said at the time: "Well I'm hosting the Welsh film and television BAFTAs tomorrow. I've got a white dress so I decided to re-wear my wedding shoes. They’ve not been out of this box since NYE 2015!"

For her chic BAFTAs appearance, Alex enlisted the help of her loyal fashion stylist Tess Wright and makeup artist Liz Beckett, who created a gorgeous glowing look on the star.



Liz Beckett did Alex's glowing makeup

Liz, who usually does Alex's makeup for The One Show, has sadly had to be apart from loyal client Alex for many months during the coronavirus pandemic.

And in another touching detail, the MUA used Wild Beauty skincare products to prep Alex's skin, which are made from ingredients sourced from the Rhug Estate in North Wales. How lovely is that?