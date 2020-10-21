Holly Willoughby's M&S pyjamas are making us excited for Christmas The This Morning star's sleepwear is so cosy

Holly Willoughby just shared the cosiest selfie, offering a rare insight into her home life. The This Morning star, 39, took a candid early morning snap while rocking the cutest new plaid pyjamas.

DISCOVER: 16 of the best pyjamas we're asking for this Christmas

Covering her face with her arm, Holly offered a good look at her latest festive purchase, which was of course from her favourite high street brand, M&S.

She captioned the post: "Never too early for a Christmas PJ". We agree!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby discusses difficult family decision

Holly's fans were loving the look too, with one joking, "I wear Christmas PJs all year round!" and another sharing, "We don’t think it’s ever too early!!!".

READ MORE: Ruth Langsford's new coat has Holly's seal of approval

The star's famous friends were also quick to comment on the post, with best friend Fearne Cotton sharing, "I’m pretty sure you didn’t need to cover your face as you’re ALWAYS gorgeous" and Celebrity Juice joker Keith Lemon declaring, "I've got mine on too".

Holly Willoughby's cosy M&S pyjamas have got everyone talking

Marks and Spencer's cute tartan pyjamas are sure to be a sell-out, so we'll be adding these to our basket ASAP. The winter staples come in several different colourways, but we're loving Holly's red set – and not just for Christmas.

Women's Family Christmas Checked Pyjama Set, £25, M&S

Lands' End also does traditional red flannel PJs - and they're in the sale at just £18. Beautifully soft with a comfy elastic waistband, they're perfect to snuggle up in on a cold winter evening.

Women's Plaid Flannel Pyjama Top, £18, Lands' End

Holly is enjoying a well-deserved half-term break with her husband Dan Baldwin and their kids Harry, Belle and Chester while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over from her and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

HOLLY'S STYLE: Holly's cute double denim look is on our wish list

The presenter recently opened up about finding her own individual sense of style and says she's never been more confident now that she's approaching 40.

Holly's This Morning wardrobe is the envy of many

"For a long time, I was pretty clueless… I’ve grown to like clothes more the older I’ve got and I now recognise the importance of having key staples that fit well in your wardrobe," Holly previously told Red magazine.

Her ultimate wardrobe staples? Dark denim jeans (preferably high-waisted), a simple T-shirt and a button-up dress because they can be styled to suit the season.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.