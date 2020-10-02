Alex Jones reveals touching detail behind Welsh BAFTAS outfit The One Show host made the reveal on Instagram

The stunning shoes that Alex Jones is planning to wear at the Welsh BAFTAs hold a beautifully poignant story.

Taking to Instagram, The One Show host shared a clip of herself removing the beautiful cream heels from their box, telling her social media followers that they are in fact her wedding shoes!

Featuring a small heel and sleek straps, Alex's shoes are covered in stunning jewels and beads.

Alex showed off the beautiful shoes on Instagram

Alex explained: "Well I'm hosting the Welsh film and television BAFTAs tomorrow. I've got a white dress so I decided to re-wear my wedding shoes. They’ve not been out of this box since NYE 2015."

Not only does the Welsh presenter have a gorgeous outfit planned for the star-studded occasion, but this week the famous mum also treated herself to a brand new 'do!

Taking once again to Instagram on Tuesday, the 43-year-old revealed that she'd paid a visit to the hairdresser, showing off her immaculate new locks later on in the day when she presented The One Show.

Alex is rocking lighter locks

Firstly, Alex posted a photo of herself sitting in a salon chair, writing: "Autumnal hair incoming."

Hours later, she could be seen sitting on the famous green sofa with blonder hair that had been beautifully styled into sleek waves.

Alex also revealed that her chic new look was the handy work of celebrity hair stylist Lewis Pallett, and it's safe to say that the talented hairdresser worked some serious magic!

We can't wait to see how Alex wears her hair on Saturday...

