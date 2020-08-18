Alex Jones' gorgeous yellow blouse might be the brightest top we've ever seen The One Show host looked amazing!

Alex Jones brought some sunshine to The One Show studios on Monday night, rocking the brightest top we think we've ever seen her wear.

The TV star looked gorgeous in a yellow blouse from chic French label Sézane to interview music icon, Gloria Estefan.

Alex's soft silk 'Priscille Blouse' featured a deep V-neckline highlighted by loose ruffles and subtle tone-on-tone buttons. Teaming her look with a pair of wide-legged cropped jeans and strappy heels, Alex shared her winning ensemble on Instagram.

She captioned the snap: "Happy Monday and a big thanks to @gloriaestefan for bringing of bit of Miami sunshine. I’m just dressed like sunshine, top @sezane and jeans and sandals are oldies from topshop."

Fans were very happy with Alex's latest look. "That outfit!" exclaimed one. "Ray of sunshine Alex on a miserable day," said another. "You look absolutely stunning," gushed a third.

It's been a month of change for Alex, who recently took the plunge and went blonde. Alex, who normally sports a long bob with a small side-fringe and a caramel colour, shook things up when she debuted her shorter tresses and blonde balayage dye job a couple of weeks ago.

As for Alex's dream outfit, the mother-of-two's stylist, Tess Wright, recently revealed to HELLO! that it would most likely be "a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour". So chic!

When Alex returned from her second maternity leave in January, Tess explained: "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour."

She added: "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

