Alex Jones' clashing floral outfit might be her best One Show look yet The One Show host looked fabulous

Alex Jones took colour clashing to a whole new level on Tuesday, when she paired a bright orange and pink floral shirt with light khaki trousers and gold heels to present The One Show.

The Welsh presenter effortlessly pulled off the fabulous look, proving that you needn't be afraid of bold wardrobe clashes.

Alex's look was so bold!

Sharing a photo of herself in a lift before taking to the air, Alex, who could be seen with a big grin on her face, wrote: "Ready for a bit of telly action."

We're not sure how any of the doting mum's guests were able to pay attention to her questions - we certainly wouldn't be able to take our eyes off the star's fierce outfit if we were sat opposite her!

Alex didn't tag her shirt's brand in her Instagram post, but we've tracked down the most gorgeous & Other Stories dupe!

Puff Sleeve Peplum Top, £65, & Other Stories

Alex recently debuted blonde hair

It's been a month of bold changes for Alex, who recently took the plunge and went blonde.

Alex, who normally sports a long bob with a small side-fringe and a caramel colour, shook things up when she debuted her shorter tresses and blonde balayage dye job a couple of weeks ago.

As for Alex's dream outfit, the mother-of-two's stylist, Tess Wright, recently revealed to HELLO! that it would most likely be "a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour".

So chic!

When Alex returned from her second maternity leave in January, Tess explained: "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour."

She added: "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

