Alex Jones wore a playful striped dress to present The One Show on Wednesday, but all is not what it seems…

Not only did the star's dress feature red and white stripes – as opposed to white and black or navy – but they were also diagonal – how unusual!

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals weird reason she's spending night apart from husband and son

The Welsh journalist's playful belted dress is by GÜL HÜRGEL, and can be bought on The Outnet at a discounted price of £315.

For anyone after a slightly cheaper option, Sugarhill Brighton's 'Evelina Deck Stripe Midi Dress', £65, is a near-exact dupe and currently available online at Wolf and Badger in sizes 8-16.

It's not the first time Alex has worn the dress!

A description for the gorgeous piece reads: "The new Evelina Dress is our longer length option, pairing the same fit and design of our bestselling Kendra shape but without a shirt collar and a flattering midi length.

"The Evelina features a button-up front, front-facing pockets and a pretty tie waist. We love the full, longer length skirt paired with strappy sandals."

It seems that Alex is determined to keep the summer vibes going strong, and we can certainly see ourselves swanning around the French Rivera in her lovely gown.

Evelina Deck Stripe Midi Dress, £65, Wolf and Badger

But of course, as far as dressing for the sunshine goes, nothing compares to the bright yellow shirt Alex took to the air in last month.

The doting mum looked gorgeous in a yellow blouse from chic French label Sézane, which featured a deep V-neckline highlighted by loose ruffles and subtle tone-on-tone buttons.

Teaming her look with a pair of wide-legged cropped jeans and strappy heels, Alex shared her winning ensemble on Instagram.

She captioned the snap: "Happy Monday and a big thanks to @gloriaestefan for bringing of bit of Miami sunshine. I’m just dressed like sunshine, top @sezane and jeans and sandals are oldies from topshop."

