Strictly's Maisie Smith stuns in eye-catching pink look The EastEnders actress loves a pop of colour

Maisie Smith shared a glimpse into her Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals with Gorka Marquez on Tuesday, wowing in the brightest jumper we've seen for a while. The EastEnders actress showed off her flair for fashion in her eye-catching knit.

The 19-year-old star, who has emerged as an early favourite to win the BBC ballroom show, posed against a bold neon background to match her bright pink jumper.

The redhead completed her look with a chic updo, knotting her long hair into a top knot and pulling the front section loose to frame her face.

Strictly's Maisie Smith was rocking a bubblegum pink look

She colour clashed like a pro, adding a purple patterned bandana and finishing off her look with a slick of bubblegum pink lip gloss.

Maisie wrote: "My obsession with pink is getting a tad out of hand now."

Her Instagram followers were quick to comment, chiming in with cries of "Pretty in Pink!" and "so beautiful", with hundreds more fans throwing their support behind her to win the competition.

Maisie and Gorka's fast-paced samba placed them second place on the leaderboard during the first live show last Saturday, and we can't wait to see what next week will bring.

Maisie was spotted arriving at training last week

The starlet was recently pictured arriving for a dance training session with partner Gorka, looking incredible as ever.

The actress kept things casual, rocking a baggy sweatshirt, fitted shorts and her Adidas X Yeezy trainers.

Fitness fan Maisie has been sharing a number of gym snaps

Maisie, best known for playing Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders, has been sharing a number of gym pictures during training so far, and we're obsessed with her fitness gear.

She wore a grey Calvin Klein sports bra paired with coordinating leggings featuring a subtle army print for a recent weights session. If only we had the figure!

