Lorraine Kelly is back hosting her flagship ITV show Lorraine after handing over the reins to Christine Lampard last week. Things didn't get off to a good start on Tuesday morning, however, when the star suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

The Scottish TV host, 60, looked lovely in a bottle green dress from French Connection as she posed for a behind-the-scenes snap before hosting the morning show, but she revealed in the caption that it was actually her second outfit choice.

Lorraine explained that the button had popped on her first dress so she'd been forced to execute a quick change backstage.

Lorraine Kelly admitted she'd suffered a wardrobe malfunction on Tuesday

She wrote: "The eagle eyed amongst you will notice I’ve changed since I did my trail on GMB ten mins ago - the button popped on red silk dress and no@time to sew it back on properly! Oops - so today’s outfit is now dress @frenchconnection. Shoes @kurtgeiger #highstreetfashion".

We've all been there, Lorraine! Her Instagram followers were full of compliments, telling her, "You look lovely in green Lorraine", and insisting that "green really suits you".

One fan admitted they had been left confused by the situation, saying, "Looking lovely in both. I left the room came back & where's Lorraine in her red dress. Thought I was watching catch up tv, slightly confused for a split second".

Lorraine completed her look with an eye-catching pair of Kurt Geiger leopard print pumps and sported a poppy badge.

Pleated midi dress in green, £125, French Connection

Her French Connection dress is still in stock in all sizes so you better act fast if you want to get your hands on one. We think it would look lovely dressed down for autumn with a pair of chunky boots and layered with a wool coat in a chic neutral shade.

Lorraine previously opened up about her style tips in an interview with The Daily Express, admitting her fashion sense is "much better" now that she's in her 50s.

Lorraine says she's more fashion-conscious in her 50s

Summing up her daily look, she said: In a nutshell, no-frills, practical, comfortable, understated." Lorraine continued: "Turning 50, I lost a bit of weight and started to become more interested in fashion.

"It coincided with the high street waking up to the fact that real women with curves look better in clothes that flatter their shape. I started wearing more pencil skirts, crisp shirts and fitted dresses with nipped-in waists."

