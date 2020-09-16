Strictly star Maisie Smith wows in incredible bodycon dress Maisie is gearing up for Strictly

Maisie Smith is set to light up our living rooms when Strictly Come Dancing returns next month – and we can't wait for the glitz and glamour of the BBC ballroom competition. We bet the EastEnders favourite will look incredible in the costumes since her personal wardrobe is pretty stylish too.

The 19-year-old actress, best known for playing Tiffany Butcher, shared a series of glamorous snaps on Tuesday as she enjoyed the last of her freedom before the intense Strictly training schedule begins.

Maisie flaunted her golden tan in a white crochet dress, which she accessorised with a silver chain belt. Adding some serious glamour to her look, the redhead donned a pair of silver wedges and shrugged a blush pink jacket off her shoulders.

She completed her ensemble with some major bling - a gold necklace and the biggest hoop earrings we think we've ever seen.

Maisie made a surprising statement in her caption, writing, "I look quite long for 5”3". Her fans couldn't get over how petite she is, with one commenting, "As if you're that small!".

Maisie looked incredible in a white bodycon dress

Others were looking forward to her Strictly debut. "I’ve got money on you winning. Trust me", one fan enthused. "You're so beautiful!", another posted, while another branded her beachy look "gorgeous".

The countdown is on until Strictly starts again! The popular show will film its launch episode on 12 October 2020, which is just one month away from now.

The EastEnders actress added some giant hoop earrings

However, the BBC is yet to confirm when this pre-recorded episode will air – but it's likely that it will air on 19 October, one week before the first live show.

Maisie joins the likes of GMB's Ranvir Singh, boxer Nicola Adams OBE and Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing in the line-up.

Maisie previously won Strictly's Children in Need special

The young actress has a head start on the rest, having previously won Strictly's Children in Need special alongside Kevin Clifton.

Remember her gorgeous blue bodysuit with a feathered skirt and cross-body detailing? We can’t wait to see all her stunning costumes this year.

